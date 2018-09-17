Billy Bob's Texas announced on Monday that country singer Blake Shelton will be playing a pop-up show at the Fort Worth honky tonk on Thursday night.
The best part? It's free, IF you can manage to get through the door.
The show will be open on a first come, first serve basis to the first 5,000 fans, 21 and up. Line-up for wristbands to the show starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show will start at 8:30 p.m., according to Billy Bob's.
Shelton, an Oklahoma native and an eight-time Grammy nominee, released his latest album, Texoma Shore, last November. Of course, Shelton is also well known for his role as a judge on NBC's The Voice.
Maybe he'll find another Horned Frog during his stop in Fort Worth.