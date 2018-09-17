Billy Bob's Texas announced on Monday that country singer Blake Shelton will be playing a pop-up show at the Fort Worth honky tonk on Thursday night.

The best part? It's free, IF you can manage to get through the door.

The show will be open on a first come, first serve basis to the first 5,000 fans, 21 and up. Line-up for wristbands to the show starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show will start at 8:30 p.m., according to Billy Bob's.

Surprise! Blake is performing this Thursday (9/20) at @BillyBobsTexas !! You can line up for wristbands starting at 10:00am CT on 9/20! Doors are at 5:30pm! FIRST COME FIRST SERVE! 21+! - Team BS pic.twitter.com/ejetwMvA70 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 17, 2018

Shelton, an Oklahoma native and an eight-time Grammy nominee, released his latest album, Texoma Shore, last November. Of course, Shelton is also well known for his role as a judge on NBC's The Voice.

Maybe he'll find another Horned Frog during his stop in Fort Worth.

This guy was the obsession of my childhood growing up in Oklahoma. The Texas Horned Lizard!! Haven’t seen one in probably 30 years til this one. Not sure what happened to them. I would like to help though! pic.twitter.com/YCmN6YVBxS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 29, 2018

