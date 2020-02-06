Why are there black squares in my social media feed?

It’s all part of the “Blackout Tuesday” movement that was organized by the music industry in response to the death of George Floyd.

DALLAS — Have you noticed your social media feed is flooded with solid black squares?



It’s all part of the “Blackout Tuesday” movement that was organized by several top record labels in the music industry in response to the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people.

The goal of the online movement is to turn off the music, stop all business, and use this time to have a meaningful conversation about racism and inequality.

In a show of solidarity, social media users have been posting a picture of a solid black square on their social media pages with #BlackoutTuesday or #TheShowMustBePaused.

Below, you'll find a few North Texas-area social media accounts participating in the trend.

The Dallas Mavericks:

The Dallas Stars:

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott:

Heim Barbecue in Fort Worth:

The Dallas Zoo:

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth:

Pecan Lodge:

El Famous Damian:

However, some argue that this movement is doing more harm than good, because people are posting pictures of solid black squares with the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter or #BLM. As a result, the social media feeds for #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM are flooded with posts of solid black squares.

Meanwhile, details on rallies and other important information that's often accompanied by these hashtags is getting buried deep within the online feed.

Organizers are encouraging participants to use the hashtags #BlackoutTuesday or #TheShowMustBePaused instead.

Organizers are also encouraging people to donate, sign online petitions, and support black-owned businesses for “Black Out Tuesday.”