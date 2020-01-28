DALLAS — Bishop T.D. Jakes leads a congregation of more than 30,000 at the Potter's House Church in Dallas.

But he says he wants to go beyond just preaching about faith. He wants to make his messages become reality.

Jakes is launching a new nonprofit foundation separate from the church that targets working adults as well as students.

He wants to create partnerships with businesses and the community to train workers for high tech jobs in science, engineering and the arts affiliated with the STEAM program.

"On Sunday morning I share a message, but through the foundation, I want to see that message made flesh in the lives of people. I want to see that message of love, hope and possibility continue to flourish,” Jakes said.

He said pastors and churches are the bullhorns to the community.

"How do we bridge the gap between the people who need it and the jobs that exist and how do we better prepare them to take those positions?” Jakes said.

Jakes also said it's important to carry the message to impoverished communities. He said jobs and opportunities are the answer to reducing the epidemic of violence plaguing minority communities including Dallas.

"You don't see people hanging out on the streets late at night who have to go to work in the morning,” Jakes said. His mission is to provide people hope and opportunity.

Jakes is partnering with CEOs across the country for this new nonprofit.

Hattie Hill is on the board of the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce. She says businesses are in need of diverse talent of women and minorities.

"[That need is] far greater than it's ever been, and we from the chamber perspective rush out and recruit companies to Dallas and we want them to have greater talent at all levels,” Hill said.

Hill said what Jakes is trying to do is revolutionary because he's connecting business, faith and community leaders.

She says it's important to levelling the playing field where minorities are either overlooked or underpaid.

"It's a crisis. We have 700,000 jobs right now that could be filled across the country and we have millions of people in need of those jobs,” Jakes said.

