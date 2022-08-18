Bye bye, pesky poles: Here's a first look at Billy Bob's new renovations

Billy Bob's, located in Fort Worth's Stockyards area north of downtown, holds up to 6,000 people and bills itself as the world's largest honkytonk.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Finally, Billy Bob's stole the pole(s).

An eyesore and nuisance for concertgoers, the Fort Worth-based honkytonk made do on its promise and removed the two large poles from its venue. No more obstructed views.

The pulled poles come as part of several renovations announced back in July. Billy Bob's general manager Marty Travis told WFAA in July that the venue would also lift a portion of the roof, helping improve viewing and sound quality.

Billy Bob's, located in Fort Worth's Stockyards area north of downtown, holds up to 6,000 people and bills itself as the world's largest honkytonk.

The venue has hosted major acts in country music since it opened in 1981, including George Strait, Garth Brooks and George Jones. Billy Bob's, like other music venues, shut down during the initial months of the pandemic, reopening in August 2020.

Randy Rogers, a Billy Bob's regular, was there in July to celebrate the removal of the poles, smashing a guitar into one of them during a ceremony the venue held.

Now, Billy Bob's customers can also enjoy shows to the fullest ... from anywhere in the house. Here's a first look at the renovations: