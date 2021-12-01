Billionaire Ross Perot, Jr. donates new helicopter to Dallas Police Department

The department says the new crime-fighting tool will be an addition to its growing fleet and will immediately serve the community and other city departments.

DALLAS — Billionaire businessman Ross Perot, Jr. donated a new helicopter to the Dallas Police Department Wednesday.

The department says the new crime-fighting tool will be an addition to its growing fleet and will immediately serve the community and other city departments.

The department also says the helicopter is capable of longer flight times, helping with critical response.

Perot Jr. and his family have a history of gifting tools to local law enforcement. Officials said Perot Jr. reached out to the City of Dallas about a year ago to see if the department needed another chopper.

The ceremony for the donation took place Wednesday afternoon in front of City Hall and the gift was accepted by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Chief of Police Eddie Garcia.

“I have been around the Dallas police probably since I was 13 years old. And I have worked with the men and women of this police department for years," Perot said during the donation ceremony. "And I’ve actually flown with the helicopter unit in the 80s. And I got a feel for the power of what a helicopter can do to save lives and keep our city safe."