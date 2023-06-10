President Biden forgives more student loans | Do you qualify?

126,000 borrowers will see their debt wiped away. Here are the three categories of people who qualify...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 126,000 Americans are about to see their student loan balances disappear. This week President Joe Biden announced he's forgiving about 9 billion dollars in federal student loans.

“This kind of relief is life-changing for individuals and their families, but it's good for our economy as a whole, as well,” Biden said. “By freeing millions of Americans from the crushing burden of student debt, it means they can go and get their lives in order. Think about buying a house, they can start a business, they can be starting a family. This matters.”

So, the big question is: who qualifies for the new loan forgiveness? There are three categories.

First up are people on permanent disability. Next President Biden cleared red tape for some public servants - who were already supposed to qualify for loan forgiveness but didn't because of technicalities. These people include teachers, law enforcement, professionals, and social workers. To qualify you must have made at least 10 years of payments first. And finally, there are people who have income-driven repayment plans.

President Biden explains further:

“If you have an undergraduate loan after 20 years of straight paying, not missing paying, a debt on the -- on a monthly basis, whatever's left to your loan is forgiven after 20 years,” Biden said. “But because of administrative failures, some people who did pay their loans for 20 years or more did not get the debt relief they had earned. We fixed that.”