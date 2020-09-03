FORT WORTH, Texas — A man riding a bicycle on westbound Interstate Highway 20 died after he was hit by a car Sunday, Fort Worth police said.

The accident happened around 10:20 p.m. near Hulen Street, according to police.

Officers say a woman was driving on the highway when she allegedly crashed into the man, violently killing him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Police said no charges are being pursued at this time.

