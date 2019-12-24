A 49-year-old man was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 380 early Monday morning, officials with the Northeast Police Department said.

The man was riding a bicycle to work at the time of the crash, which was shortly before 3:45 a.m., police said. As he tried to cross U.S. Highway 380 near FM 720, he was allegedly hit by a car driven by a 22-year-old Pilot Point woman.

Another driver hit his bicycle after the first collision. Both drivers stopped immediately and called for help, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital by first responders from the Little Elm Fire Department, but he later died due to his injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said they believe poor visibility due to Monday's heavy fog was a major factor in the crash.

Investigators said they have already ruled out impaired or distracted driving, and both drivers are cooperating with the investigation.

All lanes of U.S. Highway 380 were temporarily closed between FM 720 and Walmart Drive due to the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: