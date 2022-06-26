Bexar County Sheriff says he will not 'persecute Texas women for pursuing rights'

"I’m the Sheriff of Bexar County, but also a Dad of two beautiful and intelligent young women. As their Dad I will defend my daughters’ ability to do what they feel is right with their own bodies and to love whomever they choose. As their Dad, I have no control over their adult bodies. As their Sheriff, it is absolutely none of my business. I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights."



"Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others. They will not use my badge or the color of my office to do so. My job is chasing predators, rapists, and human traffickers, not someone exercising a right."



"If it’s religion those career politicians would like to enforce, then they should remember that there are many other commandments in scripture that they themselves have very publicly chosen to ignore."



"If it’s truly about protecting children, how about starting with the ones in our schools?"