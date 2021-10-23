Beware! of the Square: Biggest Halloween celebration in North Texas draws large crowds

Crowds packed downtown Celina for the annual Beware! of the Square event Saturday afternoon.

CELINA, Texas — Celina's annual Beware! of the Square is considered the biggest Halloween celebration in North Texas, and it drew thousands of people Saturday afternoon.

Jennifer Hopper and her family arrived around 5 p.m. to long lines and what looked like a super crowd already. Although a few people did wear face masks at Beware of the Square, most of the crowd did not use a face covering.

"You still kind of have to live your life," said Hopper.

That's because when it comes to living life, as a mother and wife, she isn't scared at all, but rather precautious.

Many of the Beware! of the Square attendees included families with small children anxious to ride rides and experience a spooky good time. One of the most popular rides in Celina Square was the giant slide.

Hopper's job is in the health care industry. She has not only educated herself during the pandemic but also her entire family.

"I am a nurse practitioner," said Jennifer Hopper, "There is a lot of people out there that have a lot of culpabilities and it's not a good idea and you know it's not a good idea to be in a crowd."

The long lines grew by the hour as hundreds packed downtown Celina Square, which is where kids of all ages can show off their costumes.

Celina High School students provided the haunted house experience. Of course, it wouldn't be a big Texas event without corn dogs and barbecue.

Merchandise vendor Inem Mbosowo set up her booth for Beware of the Square.

"Well this is my first time here in Celina," said Inem Mbosowo.

For new vendors, it's worth the trip. Inem Mbosowo had her unique handmade bows for sale. But her custom jewelry is the attention-getter.

"It's called snap jewelry. what you do is pick a bracelet, and you pick a button, and you snap on like this. This is very popular among little girls," Mbosowo said.

As some Celina firefighters allowed kids behind the wheel, others passed out candy.

Celina police officer Michael Ganatos had fun with the target competition and considers this big time.

"It's kind of crazy," said Ganatos. "Small town Celina, when you have all these people here like this, it increases the population."