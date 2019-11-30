A special music benefit concert has been scheduled for Sunday in Royse City to help the families affected by the accident that claimed the lives of four Community ISD students.

Students Andrew Miller, Jordan Kidd, Marilynn Dominguez and Secily Lackey were all riding in a truck in the early evening hours of November 5th when it hydro-planed and crashed. There is a memorial still standing that is hard to miss off of U.S. Highway 78 in Lavon.

"It's a split second. It changes everything," Jordan's father Jason Kidd said.

Kidd and his wife Brittanee met with WFAA on Friday. They told WFAA that they are taking their Jordan's loss one day at a time and that they are searching for a "new normal."

"They were happy, fun-loving, kids. They enjoyed life," Brittanee said.

Jordan was described as loyal, fun and caring. His parents said he was a typical 17-year-old. Over the last several weeks, the memorials to the students in town were about celebrating their lives, because people from the appropriately named Community ISD know the accident didn't define these teenagers.

"It's amazing, it really is. We wouldn't change where we lived for the world. The outreach and the support has been incredible," Brittanee said.

Sunday, Dec. 1, the JAMS CommUNITY Music Benefit Concert will be held from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Southern Junction in Royse City. The benefit concert will feature local Texas country musicians like singer/songwriter Matt Caldwell, who is from nearby Nevada. The event will also feature live and silent auctions. Proceeds will go to the four families, including those in the van who were also involved in the crash.

"We wanted to do a music benefit for these families because music is healing. And we want to celebrate their lives," event organizer Kristin Moore said.

These Collin County families are having to find their "new normal." And they are having to do it during the holidays, which can be an especially difficult time.

"You don't know. I was texting with Jordan five minutes before the accident. You don't know. Tell them you love them. Hug [your kids] every day," Brittanee said.

For more information on the concert visit the Facebook page set up for the event.

