Beloved North Texas high school football coach Brian Brazil dies following cancer diagnosis

Brazil was head football coach at Hebron High School from 1999 to 2022.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A beloved North Texas high school football coach has died following a cancer diagnosis one year ago.

Brian Brazil, the longtime coach at Hebron High School in Carrollton, died Wednesday morning at the age of 58.

Brazil had been the head football coach at Hebron since the school opened in 1999. He retired in 2022.

The 58-year-old was most recently the senior athletic director at Prestonwood Christian Academy (PCA). A letter from PCA schools Superintendent Michael Goddard was sent to staff members regarding Brazil's death.

"Coach Brazil was a man of deep faith and passion for Christian impact who was also a great leader, husband, dad, and friend to many," the letter read.

The letter also stated that Brazil and his wife, Birdie, had been married for 33 years and have three adult children and two grandchildren. The family has been members of Prestonwood Baptist Church since 2000.

Brazil's funeral will be held on Monday morning at Prestonwood Baptist Church.

"Brian Brazil was one of the most authentic men I’ve ever called friend. I’ve known Coach Brazil for over 25 years and seen him in action as a coach on and off the field," Goddard said in a separate statement. "... His hall of fame legacy as a football coach and athletic director pale in comparison to the number of lives he changed because of his courage to share Christ with others."