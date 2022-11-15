Beloved Late Carrollton Officer Steve Nothem’s wife: 'He was always willing to help everyone, the biggest sweetheart'

The 36-year-old officer stopped to help a fellow officer who pulled over a drunk driver when he was hit by another car.

CARROLLTON, Texas — As the Grand Prairie Police Department is in mourning, the Carrollton Police Department is still grieving after Officer Steve Nothem was killed in October while helping at a traffic stop.

And, for the first time, we’re hearing from his heartbroken wife.

Cristal Nothem walked down the hall of the Carrollton Police department and showed us the cards sent to the department from around the country.

Cards coming from: “Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana,’’ said Cristal Nothem.

Cristal Nothem shared one of her favorite pictures of her husband, a picture she will cherish forever, as she lost the love of her life a month ago.

“It’s hard to look back and think, why wasn’t it someone else,’’ said Cristal Nothem as she thinks back about that day.

Cristal Nothem shared her pain with us.

Carrollton Police Officer Steve Nothem died in line of duty a month ago.



Today we met his beautiful wife & daughter. 💙



“He was always willing to help everyone, the biggest sweetheart,’’ said Cristal Nothem, who says his love for helping others cost him his life on Oct. 19th.

"He would always put himself over someone else getting hurt," she said.

On that Tuesday night, Nothem was killed in the line of duty on President George Bush Turnpike.

The 36-year-old officer stopped to help a fellow officer who pulled over a drunk driver when he was hit by another car driven by 82-year-old Phillip Parker, who also died.

‘’We all had these unexpected moments that last day that was not typical,’’ said Cristal as she talked about hours before his shift.

Nothem was a Wisconsin police officer, a Marine for 8 years, and did two tours in Iraq.

At 22 years old, he met the love of his life, and 4 months later, they married.

Now, their four kids will grow up without their dad.

‘’My kids are the reason why I get up each day,’’ said Cristal.

Cristal’s 18-month-old daughter was with us during the interview and saw a picture of her dad and said “dada, dada.’’