GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Around 100 friends and family members gathered together Tuesday night in Grand Prairie to remember Ashley Medina Bare.

Medina Bare had a passion for coaching cheerleading. Her team showed up in uniform and many wore purple ribbons, the team’s color, in her honor.

“Life is not always fair, and we ask that question every day: why, when and where,” Ira Carter, the president of Grand Prairie Youth Football said. "Tragedy comes and we just don’t understand why it comes.”

Medina Bare was pregnant when she was killed in a crash in Arlington last Thursday. Police say a driver crossed over the median and hit her head-on. They’re still investigating how it happened. The driver of the other car was killed, too.

Her husband Christian Bare said the toughest part of the loss has been the everyday things where she’s just not present.

“We did everything together, so she’s left a hole that I know will never be filled,” he said. “I know I was blessed enough to have her. I feel like God made her just for me.”

Medina Bare’s mother was seriously injured in the crash and is improving but still at the hospital recovering.

“The support has meant everything to help me and the family get through this time,” Bare said. “There have been moments every day that have been extremely hard, doing things that I know Ashley would be there for.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help with expenses. Funeral arrangements are still being planned.

