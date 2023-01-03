Behind BMX: How the sport is blowing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

"They come out here and fall in love with it," Casey Allen of DeSoto BMX told WFAA.

DESOTO, Texas — Never tried BMX? This just might be your sign to give it a shot.

This weekend, DeSoto BMX will host the state championship qualifiers at its state-of-the-art track.

"It's the purest form of competition I’ve ever witnessed," Chris Allen, who runs the track with his wife, Casey, told WFAA.

People of all ages train at DesSoto BMX and will compete this weekend, Chris Allen said.

"Literally 1-year-olds all the way to 75, 80-years-olds."

Casey Allen said she's participated in BMX since she was 6 years old.

She still competes -- and also coaches now in DeSoto.

"Anybody can do it," she said. "If you know how to ride a bike, you can come do BMX."

DeSoto BMX trains hundreds of people, including 12-year-old Lily Ashley, who is currently ranked No. 1 nationally in her event across all age groups.

"I used to get butterflies before every lap," Ashley told WFAA.

"But now I'm like, I don’t have to do that now, I don’t have to puke every time!" she laughed.

Ashley credits the sport for helping her gain confidence over the years.

"I would definitely encourage girls [to pick up BMX,] because there aren’t as many. I feel like girls get treated different, softer especially in other sports. But that doesn’t apply here," she continued.

"You can race boys, and get dirty, and nobody’s gonna judge you. I love seeing little kids, especially little girls, and it’s like yeah! You got this! Get that! Beat that kid!"

The Allens hope you consider coming to the championship qualifier this Saturday with your family to see kids like Ashley and adults in action.

"As that competition get strong, [the BMXers] are coming around the track, you find yourself getting more excited," Chris Allen exclaimed.

"Jumping up and down, freaking out, and geeking out over the pure competition that you’re witnessing five feet away from you!"