Bedford police asking for help identifying woman

BEDFORD, Texas — The Bedford Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman they found during a welfare check Friday afternoon.

Police say they found her at about 12:11 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Teakwood Drive.

The woman, about 60 years old, is non-verbal, police said, and unable to tell them her name or address. She is 5-foot-2, white and weighs about 110 pounds with shoulder-length gray hair as well as hazel eyes.

Police added that she is wearing a blue shirt, no shoes, and seems to be in non-life-threatening condition. She was taken to a local hospital.