Bedford bistro reopens after temporary COVID-19 closure

BEDFORD, Texas — A family-owned North Texas restaurant is up and running again after a temporary shutdown because of COVID-19.
The owner of the Wood & Grain Bistro in Bedford, Texas, made the tough decision to close after his employees contracted the virus.
Chef Bee Vang closed for a few days as he waited for two employees to recover. Although he is trying to hire more help, having a small staff somewhat left him wanting to be able to provide the customer service his regulars and new customers deserve.
It's always been a big dream of Chef Bee Vang to have his own restaurant. After opening the bistro in the Cimarron Plaza strip mall on Airport Freeway, Vang developed a following for his unique bistro-style menu.
Many of his customers learned about the July 12 shutdown from a sign on the door asking them to check the restaurant's Facebook page for updates.
Now that his employees have recovered, Vang is back in business. He also keeps a help wanted sign in the window, too.
