x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bedford bistro reopens after temporary COVID-19 closure

Wood & Grain Bistro owner Bee Vang shared with WFAA that they were already short-staffed.
Credit: WFAA
Bistro owner Chef Bee Vang wants to hire more employees once he reopens Wood and Grain Bistro in Bedford, Texas. COVID shut down the restaurant after a COVID outbreak.

BEDFORD, Texas — A family-owned North Texas restaurant is up and running again after a temporary shutdown because of COVID-19.

The owner of the Wood & Grain Bistro in Bedford, Texas, made the tough decision to close after his employees contracted the virus. 

Chef Bee Vang closed for a few days as he waited for two employees to recover. Although he is trying to hire more help, having a small staff somewhat left him wanting to be able to provide the customer service his regulars and new customers deserve. 

It's always been a big dream of Chef Bee Vang to have his own restaurant. After opening the bistro in the Cimarron Plaza strip mall on Airport Freeway, Vang developed a following for his unique bistro-style menu. 

Many of his customers learned about the July 12 shutdown from a sign on the door asking them to check the restaurant's Facebook page for updates.

RELATED: Bedford bistro announces temporary closure after employees test positive for COVID; Tarrant County officials report increase in cases

Credit: WFAA
Chef Bee Vang plans to update customers on Facebook about when he will reopen after a COVID outbreak shutdown at Wood & Grain Bistro.

Now that his employees have recovered, Vang is back in business. He also keeps a help wanted sign in the window, too.

More Texas headlines

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Denton talks marijuana prop on November ballot