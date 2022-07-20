Bedford bistro reopens after temporary COVID-19 closure

Wood & Grain Bistro owner Bee Vang shared with WFAA that they were already short-staffed.

BEDFORD, Texas — A family-owned North Texas restaurant is up and running again after a temporary shutdown because of COVID-19.

The owner of the Wood & Grain Bistro in Bedford, Texas, made the tough decision to close after his employees contracted the virus.

Chef Bee Vang closed for a few days as he waited for two employees to recover. Although he is trying to hire more help, having a small staff somewhat left him wanting to be able to provide the customer service his regulars and new customers deserve.

It's always been a big dream of Chef Bee Vang to have his own restaurant. After opening the bistro in the Cimarron Plaza strip mall on Airport Freeway, Vang developed a following for his unique bistro-style menu.

Many of his customers learned about the July 12 shutdown from a sign on the door asking them to check the restaurant's Facebook page for updates.

Now that his employees have recovered, Vang is back in business. He also keeps a help wanted sign in the window, too.