Bedford bistro announces temporary closure after employees test positive for COVID; Tarrant County officials report increase in cases

BEDFORD, Texas — During the coronavirus pandemic, Zoe Lilly hasn't missed a day of work. She has always been on defense when it comes to taking care of her health, especially when it comes to COVID.

Lilly has gotten to know many of her customers on a first name basis, so making sure they stay safe and healthy is important too as a business manager.

"I am the manager of Artisan Vapor and CBD in Bedford, Texas," Lilly said. "Customer service is huge with me. Even if you go on our website, you'll see how important customer satisfaction is to our company. We are going on nine years of being in business here."

She works in the same strip mall as the Wood & Grain Bistro and says grabbing food is convenient. She says it's a family-oriented business, also centered around customer service. She often orders food ahead of time.

"My most recent favorite has been the grilled cheese that's got gouda and bacon, and oh, man, yes, with fries. It comes with a side, and it's good" said Lilly.

But this week, just like so many customers, she learned Wood & Grain is not open.

"It was a little shock," Lilly said. "The only thing that I can imagine is that maybe somebody in the restaurant tested positive for COVID."

Wood & Grain Bistro owner Bee Vang shared with WFAA that they are already a small staff. They have always taken precautions during the pandemic to keep both employees and customers safe.

But after two of Vang's employees tested recently tested positive for COVID, the best thing to do was to temporarily close.

The closure is scheduled for three business days. But it comes at a time when Vang is trying to hire more workers. Right now, just like so many other restaurants, he's having a hard time finding people looking for work.

Either way, he said the safety and health of his staff and customers will always come first.

Local epidemiologist Dr. Diana Cervantes hopes more people are being as cautious as Vang, especially since there was a time when people didn't hesitate to come to work when they were not feeling their best. But Cervantes stresses COVID has put those days in the past.

"So we will never be out of the woods," said Cervantes.

As an assistant professor at UNT Health Science Center, Cervantes also reminds people about the "3 C's" to help avoid the spread of COVID. The reminder comes as Tarrant County health officials announce COVID cases have increased past this time a year ago.

"We want to avoid those crowds. We want to avoid the cramped spaces or really close contact," said Cervantes.

The 3 C's are especially important if you're unvaccinated and high risk with pre-existing conditions. While Cervantes applauds the bistro owner for the temporary shutdown to stop the spread of COVID, she also encourages people to consider vaccinations and booster shots. Those treatments have already proven to reduce the chance of hospital stays among people who end up contracting the virus.

Vang plans to update his customers on the restaurant's Facebook page about reopening soon. He also plans to keep up his campaign to hire more employees to work in the bistro.