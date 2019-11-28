Pastor Ricardo Brambila of First Mexican Baptist Church of Dallas says he is thankful for the tornado that tore through Dallas last month.

It's a statement that many might find odd when you realize the amount of destruction the tornado caused. At the church, it left just the brick columns standing.

"Those columns will be a symbol of our faith, of our hope, and of our love," said Pastor Brambila.

Pastor Brambila reflected, as his congregation held worship and prayer Wednesday evening at Royal Haven Mission House in Dallas.

Close to 40 people showed for the evening service which ended with a Thanksgiving meal.

"I'm thankful for this tornado that happened," the pastor said. Brambila says through faith the tornado has allowed his congregation to be "better and not bitter."

WFAA also met with Jesus Gonzalez who is thankful for his family. His family of five survived through the heavy winds but the roof of his Dallas home sustained serious damage.

"When we heard about the tornado...we all ran into the closet for protection," Gonzalez said in Spanish.

Wednesday evening at Royal Haven Mission House was a welcome sight for Gonzalez.

Seeing family and friends while enjoying each other's company and sharing a meal is what Thanksgiving is all about.

"Definitely this Thanksgiving is more significant than any other," said Gonzalez.

It may sound odd to hear a pastor say he's thankful for a tornado. But you may have to understand his perspective.

"As a church, we became better. Faith, hope, and love remain," he said.

Brambila told WFAA the church hopes to have the new church's first stone laid in the next 100 days.