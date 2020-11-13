Suspect at large after injuring Baylor Scott & White officer with vehicle, police say

At this time it's unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A public safety officer with Baylor Scott & White Health was injured by a vehicle Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at the 411 block of North Washington near the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

An officer at the scene told WFAA that the injured officer is expected to survive.

Hospital officials said Dallas police are investigating the incident and they will release more details as they become available.

