Barber partners with Denton County health department to tackle STD rates

Master barber Danny Smith believes in giving back, so he's agreed to give free haircuts to the first 50 people taking advantage of free STD tests.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Health officials in Denton County hope to reach young people with a free offer while encouraging them to take care of their health. The staff at the Denton County Public Health department has recruited a local business for help.

As an entrepreneur, there is nothing more important to Danny Smith than giving back to the community. After learning how to cut hair, Smith took being a barber to the next level.

He already owned and operated North Texas Cuts Barbershop and then he opened Bladesmith Barber College.

"We have graduated over 55 students," said Smith, "We have been here about three years. I have students as young as 16 years old."

Young people have a soft spot in Smith's heart. As a man of faith, he continues to mentor young people like David Baker. Baker looks up to Smith and is learning hands-on skills that will help him reach master-barber status one day.

Since Smith encourages students to take care of their health, when county health officials started talking about free testing sites, it got his attention.

Smith said, "When I heard about it I thought that really would be good for us to partner with them that way."

According to Denton County Public Health, gonorrhea cases increased in 2017 from a little over 700 to almost 800 in 2018. During the same period, HIV cases went from a little over 60 to almost 90.

As part of their partnership, the health department will park their mobile testing bus outside Bladesmith Barber College to offer free testing for STDs. The testing is done in private rooms inside the mobile unit.

Public Health outreach workers have taken the same mobile unit into different communities over the past months to conduct COVID testing and provide neighborhoods with the option of obtaining vaccine shots against the virus.

Jennifer Rainey serves as the spokesperson for Denton County Public Health. She and her staff of outreach workers assure people their health screenings are private and confidential.

"Nobody is going to know; You will leave with some results, and we will call you privately with the rest of the results," said Rainey.

After a free STD test, Smith will then offer a limited number of free haircuts.

It's not his first time offering his services free in Denton.

In the past, during the back-to-school time, he has opened his doors to students of all ages who might not be able to afford a fresh cut for the first day of school. Giving back to the community is something Smith learned early on in his career.

"I have had mentors who have been successful who told me has God blesses you, you have to give back," Smith said.

The first-ever free STD test and haircut event is Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bladesmith Barber College located at 1100 Dallas Drive in Denton.