Balloon release held Saturday in memory of Jaqueline Craig

Craig, known for a viral arrest that led to a lawsuit and settlement with the City of Fort Worth, died last week at 53.

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the sun settled over the Tarrant County Courthouse Saturday evening, dozens of people gathered along the front lawn of the historic building. All of them were there for the same reason, to pay tribute to the late Jacqueline Craig, who died earlier this month from pancreatic cancer.

The 53-year-old is remembered for helping to change the dynamics between the police and the Fort Worth community.

“She did start a movement in Fort Worth," said Ronnie Mitchell, a family friend. "Fort Worth was looking for something to unite us, and when the Jacqueline Craig incident happened, we got that, and we all stood together."

Craig’s Uncle, Robert Craver, was also there to pay respects.

“It just means a lot. It means a lot to me and the whole family," Craver said.

Jacqueline’s daughter, Jazzmon Julian, said she is hoping to keep her mother’s spirit and memory alive.

“My mama loved the city, so she would have loved this…we’re just trying to make her proud, that’s why we’re here," Julian said.

As a sister, mother, niece and grandmother, Craig is remembered for having many roles. However, it was her fight for equality that continues to resonate with many North Texans.

“We’re speaking out for justice, because that’s what she wanted, justice,” said friend Melinda Hamilton.

In 2016, Craig sued the City of Fort Worth, claiming officers violated her rights during an arrest in 2016. Her fight for justice resulted in a $150,000 awarded settlement from the city of Fort Worth and sparked the creation of a citizen’s board. Personnel changes were also made within the Fort Worth Police Department.

Saturday evening those who knew the woman who fought for equality stood together again and released a sea of red and white balloons across the blue sky in memory of Craig.