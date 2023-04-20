Bald eagle found with skull fracture makes full recovery

The eagle was released back into the wild on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOYCE, Va. — An injured bald eagle has been nursed back to health by veterinarians at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Prince William County. The eagle was found back in February on a farm in Nokesville, Virginia. It was found with a skull fracture and an eye injury, according to Dr. Jennifer Riley.

Since it was brought to the wildlife center, doctors worked to nurse the eagle back to health. The eagle is now fully recovered and has been practicing for its in the center's flight cage. The eagle is expected to be released back into the wild on Thursday.

The population of bald eagles in the Chesapeake Bay region has significantly increased in the past decade because of a ban on DDT as well as wildlife management from across the region.

"From a low of 44 nesting pairs in 1977, the population has recovered from the effects of DDT to be estimated at more than 1,400 pairs in Maryland, and more than 3,100 pairs in the Chesapeake Bay area," Chris Eberly, Executive Director of Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership, told WUSA9 last year.