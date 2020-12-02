DALLAS — Four months after devastating tornadoes tore through several parts of North Texas, some of the hardest hit areas in North Dallas are seeing signs of progress.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, at the corner of Preston and Royal, is the first business to reopen in a devastated shopping center.

“We are the first ones back in our area but we’re really excited for our neighbors to come back. We’re just kickstarting it for them and we’re welcoming them with open arms as they come back,” owner Ashley Rios said. “We had to repair the roof. We had to repair all the glass. It’s been a rough road and we’re just really happy to be back.”

To this point, customers have been very supportive of the business re-opening.

“I lived through a tornado back in 1979 and it’s very important to rebuild,” customer Susan Hupp said. “It all breaks my heart to see what natural causes can do, but when you see re-growth and everything it’s amazing.”

Though Nothing Bundt Cakes was able to reopen their doors, there are still dozens of businesses working to get to that point.

“It’s just a day that I’ll never forget. Not only to me, but to the community and the employees,” Rios said. “It was just the polar opposite of what we are known for here, bringing the joy, it was just not that that day.”

As you may expect for a bakery, Valentine’s Day is one of their busiest times of the year. They are hoping customers will swing by and show them support after a tough time.

“There’s no sweeter way to give love than a sweet treat,” Rios said. “We were just really excited to be back open for the holiday just so everybody can share in the greatness and sweetness.”

Visit Nothing Bundt Cakes at 10720 Preston Rd #1101-B, Dallas, TX 75230.

Hours:

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sunday

More from WFAA: