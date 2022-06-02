Garland police shoot, kill suspect who fatally shot bail bond agent, officials say

Police say the agent was serving a warrant at a motel at the time of the incident.

GARLAND, Texas — A bail bond agent and a suspect are dead after a shooting incident in Garland on Thursday night, police say.

Police say bail agents were serving a warrant around 7:30 p.m. at a motel in the 6200 block of Broadway Boulevard, near Interstate 30, when the suspect shot one of them.

According to police, officers were already on their way to the scene when they were notified about the bail company serving the warrant. Police say arriving officers shot the suspect.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, while the agent was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police say.

Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.