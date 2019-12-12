Tinslee Lewis has been hospitalized with grave lung and heart problems since birth, triggering a legal battle between a Fort Worth hospital and her family.

Both sides testified in a Fort Worth courtroom Thursday before a judge testifies whether Tinslee should remain on life support.

The 10-month-old girl's illness requires her to be hooked up to machines so she can breathe and eat.

In late October, Cook Children’s Medical Center determined that their efforts to help Tinslee were only causing the baby more suffering and pain, and they told the family they’d be removing life-sustaining treatment in 10 days.

But the baby’s mother, Trinity Lewis, said she wanted to be the one to make the decision for her child.

RELATED: Judge gives family of 9-month-old Tinslee Lewis more time to find new hospital

In November, a temporary injunction was issued against Cook Children’s, keeping Tinslee on those machines until Judge Sandee Marion could hear the case.

During a more than eight-hour hearing, the judge heard from six witnesses, the majority of which were called by the plaintiffs.

Trinity Lewis took the stand, telling the judge how her baby likes having her nails painted, enjoys watching "Trolls" and loves getting her hair washed but not brushed.

RELATED: Temporary restraining order prevents hospital from taking 9-month-old girl off life support

“I want to be the one to make that decision for her,” Lewis said about her daughter's medical treatment.

But Dr. Jay Duncan who cares for Tinslee at Cook Children's testified that doctors have done as much as they can.

“There are no more treatments we can do to Tinslee for improvement,” he testified. “She is in pain.”

The Lewis family has been allowed to transfer Tinslee to another hospital but said Thursday that they have not found a facility to take the baby as a transfer patient.

Representatives from Project TX Fragile Kids said there are at least a couple hospitals that are still considering treating Tinslee.