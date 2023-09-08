Watch: Baby saved from hot car by North Texas firefighters, police officers

The fire department said the incident was an accident and crews worked quickly to pull the baby from the vehicle.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A baby accidentally locked in a hot car Thursday was saved thanks to the quick response from both Flower Mound firefighters and police officers. And it was all caught on camera.

The Flower Mound Fire Department said, fortunately, when both fire crews and police arrived on scene, the car was still running.

In the bodycam video, you can see crews working to use a tool to unlock the driver-side door through the window, as another was keeping track of the time. But it was unsuccessful. So, they quickly pivoted and smashed the window to recover the infant.

“With the heat index around 107, time was of the essence and thankfully there was a great outcome to this story,” the fire department said in a social media post.

The infant was then taken to an ambulance to cool off and to be evaluated.

See the rescue below: