Garland police are investigating after a baby was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday evening.

Investigators said the dead baby was found inside a car around 5:15 p.m. near 3300 Arapaho Road.

Police said it is too early to tell how the baby died, but it appears the infant was left in the vehicle for sometime.

Police say father of the baby is cooperating with the investigation.

