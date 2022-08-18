Two-hour-old baby found in bushes near I-35E in Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A baby was found wrapped in a shirt in bushes near Interstate 35 in Waxahachie, police said Thursday afternoon.
The baby, which was believed to be just hours old, was found in bushes just after 8:30 a.m. at Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 block of South I-35E, Waxahachie Police said.
Police said the baby, a boy, was treated by medical staff and taken to a local hospital where he remains in good condition.
The child's mother, a 16-year-old, was located and the investigation is ongoing.
No charges have been filed yet and the infant is in the custody of Child Protective Services, the police department said.
No other details were released.