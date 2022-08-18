Two-hour-old baby found in bushes near I-35E in Waxahachie

Police said the child was taken to an area hospital where he remains in good condition.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A baby was found wrapped in a shirt in bushes near Interstate 35 in Waxahachie, police said Thursday afternoon.

The baby, which was believed to be just hours old, was found in bushes just after 8:30 a.m. at Bent Tree Town Homes in the 1700 block of South I-35E, Waxahachie Police said.

Police said the baby, a boy, was treated by medical staff and taken to a local hospital where he remains in good condition.

The child's mother, a 16-year-old, was located and the investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed yet and the infant is in the custody of Child Protective Services, the police department said.