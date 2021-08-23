High school student killed in Azle plane crash, officials say

Azle High School student Jack Schwantz died Saturday morning in a small plane crash, the school district confirmed.

AZLE, Texas — A North Texas high school student died in a Saturday morning plane crash that happened near Azle, Texas, Azle Independent School District said.

Azle High School senior Jack Schwantz died in the crash, according to a press release sent out from the district to high school families.

The district described Schwantz as a "wonderful student and friend."

"This is a sad day for our Hornet family," Principal Randy Cobb wrote. "Please remember Jack's family in your thoughts and prayers."

Azle ISD said it will have crisis counselors at the district's high school Monday and throughout the week.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a single-engine Aeronca 7AC crashed just before 9 a.m. Saturday near Silver Creek Azle Road and Confederate Park Road in Azle, Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two people were aboard. The status of the other person is not known at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will both be investigating the crash.

The cause of this crash is currently unknown. Investigators said they will request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Investigators will also look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation.