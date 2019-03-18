AZLE, Texas — A spring break trip took a tragic turn for a student from Azle High School.

Dayton Bryant was in Colorado last week for spring break. The high school senior had been getting ready to skydive by himself for the first time, even sending a photo to his family minutes before taking off.



Officials said something went wrong. First responders tried, but they could not save him. He died the day before his 18th birthday.

On Sunday night, a vigil was held in his honor as hundreds came together to play music and share stories about how this young man affected their lives. His friends said that he was adventurous and lived life to the fullest.



Students return to school on Monday.

