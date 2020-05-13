Willow Sirmans, 14, was located in the Louisville, Kentucky, area.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Van Zandt County girl who was at the center of an AMBER Alert issued on Wednesday is safe with authorities.

CBS19 was the only station on scene when the announcement was made during a press conference at the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Willow Sirmans, 14, was located in the Louisville, Kentucky, area and Austen Walker, 21, has been arrested for kidnapping, according to the VCSO.

Van Zandt County press conference UPDATE: Willow Sirmans has been found safe! The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office holds press conference with new developments in the case of a missing 14-year-old: https://www.cbs19.tv/article/news/local/authorities-seeking-whereabouts-of-14-year-old-van-zandt-county-girl/501-c20cdd92-ab0c-46c8-a24e-a484414c3e2a Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Officials say the second person of interest, Courtney Odum, was interviewed in the Missouri area and her information was critical in locating Sirmans and Walker. Odum was also taken into custody on kidnapping charges.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, prior to being located, Willow Sirmans, 14, of Grand Saline, was last seen Monday night around 10 p.m., in the 3000 block of Van Zandt County Road 1712.