Authorities need help identifying a male found dead in Frisco more than two decades ago

FRISCO, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help identifying a male found dead on Dec. 15, 1988, in a culvert under a bridge in what is now known as Eldorado Parkway. He has gone unidentified for over 30 years.

The Texas Rangers and NCMEC released a computer-generated photo of John Doe over the weekend. He is believed to be between the ages of 15 and 25. Authorities located him under a bridge off County Road 22, now Eldorado Parkway at the approximate 9100 block, east of FM 289 in Frisco.

According to NCMEC, the male may have been dead for 24 hours before being discovered. Information on the cause of death is not available.

Authorities describe John Doe as having black straight hair and a black mustache. When the male was found, he had on a black motorcycle jacket, a short-sleeve grey-and-white-striped shirt, green-grey corduroy jeans and a black belt with a buckle that was red, black and gold. He had grey socks and size 5 black loafer shoes.

He was found wearing two black rubber rings on his left ring finger, a yellow to gold-colored watch on his left wrist and a red and green string-style bracelet.

Authorities said they found the following additional items in the pockets of his jacket: a disposable lighter, a pack of cigarettes and Chapstick.

Authorities said the male had scars on his left forearm, right forearm, and chest. Authorities also released image mock-ups of the male’s tattoos. One tattoo is located on his upper left arm: a heart with a cross and arrow through the heart with letters "R y A." The second tattoo is a cross on the front of the left forearm.