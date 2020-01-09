Authorities looking for 'walkaway' inmate from Seagoville federal prison

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is looking for an inmate they say walked away Monday night from the Satellite Prison Camp in Seagoville.
Federal officials said they were notified around 7:30 p.m. that 43-year-old Anthony Lightfoot was discovered missing.
Lightfoot is described as being a Black male, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 227 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Officials said Lightfoot was serving a nearly 20-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Anyone with information regarding Lightfoot's whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at 214-767-6486.