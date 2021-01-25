Authorities identify FedEx driver killed when truck fell from I-345 near downtown Dallas

The driver was a 55-year-old man, officials said.

A 55-year-old man was the person killed when a FedEx truck fell from I-345 near downtown Dallas on Saturday, officials announced Monday.

Naeem Ahmed Paryani, a FedEx driver, died that morning after the semi-trailer he was driving fell off the interstate near downtown Dallas, officials said.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the semi-trailer fell around 5:30 a.m. from Interstate 345 and landed on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Paryani dead at the scene. Officials said he was the only person inside the truck during the time of the incident.

FedEx released the following statement:

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the team member involved in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”