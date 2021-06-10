'It looks like it's going to go over the dam' | Austin emergency crews respond to water boat rescue

Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple people were reportedly on board the boat.

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a water rescue call Thursday where 911 callers reported that a boat was "up against the dam" and it looked like it was

"going to go over the dam."

Austin-Travis County EMS said multiple people were reportedly on board the boat located at Longhorn Dam. ATCEMS said the boat was partially over the top of the dam. ATCEMS added that the boat was attached to another boat in the area by a rope. Life vests were being lowered to four occupants, ATCEMS said.

STAR Flight was working to extricate the occupants of the boat and ATCEMS reported that all occupants were eventually pulled to safety.

Officials were able to tow the boat back into open water.

Multiple rescue assets from #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo responding to a water rescue 1-79 N PLEASANT VALLEY RD (14:36) 911 callers reporting a boat "up against the dam", "looks like it's going to go over the dam". Multiple people on board. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 10, 2021

UPDATE water rescue 1-79 N PLEASANT VALLEY RD: Boat has been attached to another boat in the area by rope. Life vests are being lowered down to 4 occupants. Boat is partially over top of the dam. @STAR_Flight_TC has been assigned. Extrication planning underway. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 10, 2021

FINAL water rescue 1-79 N PLEASANT VALLEY RD: Boat & occupants have been pulled off the dam & in to open water by the @Austin_Police lake patrol boat. No occupants are requesting #ATCEMS. No further updates planned unless conditions change. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 10, 2021

FINAL UPDATE water rescue 1-79 N PLEASANT VALLEY RD: Here is a look at the scene of the earlier rescue from #ATCEMS District Command 6. pic.twitter.com/qJ9RL1Q9V0 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 10, 2021