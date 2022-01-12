Man charged in violent Deep Ellum attack expected to testify at his trial

Austin Shuffield's case has been on trial in Dallas County court this week.

DALLAS — A man charged with aggravated assault after video in 2019 showed him punching a woman in a Deep Ellum parking lot is expected to testify in his trial Thursday.

It was expected to continue Thursday, with Shuffield among the people who would likely testify in the case, officials said.

Shuffield was arrested after a video surfaced of him armed with a gun and punching L'Dajohnique Lee on March 21, 2019, in a Deep Ellum parking lot.

Shuffield was initially charged with a misdemeanor assault but the charge was upgraded after protests and pushback from community activists.

But Shuffield's attorney has said the gun seen in his hand was never used during the altercation.

His defense in 2019 claimed there was an audio recording between the lead detective and prosecutor in which they said there wasn't enough evidence to charge Shuffield with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"Both the trial bureau chief and the lead detective agree in this recorded conversation that those elements weren't there,” Rebecca Perlstein, Shuffield’s defense attorney, told WFAA in 2019.

As a result, Shuffield's attorneys filed a motion to disqualify the Dallas County District Attorney's Office over alleged bias, and a judge sided with Shuffield, dismissing Dallas County prosecutors from the case. A special prosecutor was assigned to the case in their place.

Lee, 24 at the time of the incident, shared her side of the story with WFAA in 2019. She said she had been out in Deep Ellum with friends and that she made a simple mistake.

"I knew I was on a one-way street but I was stopping literally at the corner to let my friend out," she said.

After she moved her vehicle into the lot, she said a man approached her car in an attempt to get a picture of her license plate, which is when she said she told him "to get back or else she would mace him," an arrest warrant said.

A witness recorded the entire event via phone and at one point it shows the man, identified as Shuffield, pull out a gun during the confrontation.

In the video, he never points it at Lee, however.

"I got scared," she said. "I was like, 'You have a gun?' The first thing I thought to do was call the police."

Authorities wrote that Lee said she then went to call 911, which is when Shuffield can be seen in the video slapping a phone out of her hand and kicking it away from her.

She told police she feared for her life and went to slap Shuffield in an attempt to push him away. At this point, Shuffield can be seen punching Lee as many as five times in the video, pushing her into a metal pole.

"He charged at me, and he just kept hitting me, and I was like, 'OK, OK, OK'," Lee said.