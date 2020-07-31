Dallas attorney names shooter linked to Austin protester death

According to an attorney, the shooter was working as a rideshare driver that night.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published July 27.

A Dallas attorney who said he is representing the man who shot Austin protester Garrett Foster July 25 claims the shooter was acting in self-defense.

In a written statement issued Friday, July 31, the law firm Broden & Mickelsen identified the shooter as Daniel Perry, an active duty US Army sergeant who was working as a rideshare driver at the time of the deadly shooting.

According to the lawyer, Perry dropped off a rideshare customer near Congress Avenue before turning onto Congress Avenue near Fourth Street. Perry, who said he did not know protests were happening that night, found himself surrounded by a group of protesters.

RELATED:

Perry claims that Foster approached his car and motioned for him to roll down his window. Initially, Perry said he thought Foster was a member of law enforcement. Perry said at some point, Foster raised his weapon at him, prompting him to shoot Foster.

"We urge the public to allow the police to conduct a full investigation," the lawyer's statement read. "We also need to correct statements that have been reported by the press. First, Sgt. Perry never left his vehicle preceding or immediately following the shooting. Second, Sgt. Perry did not “flee” but immediately called police upon getting to safety. Finally, and most importantly, police have interviewed witnesses who were demonstrating with Mr. Foster and these witnesses have confirmed that Mr. Foster raised his assault rifle in a direct threat to Sgt. Perry’s life."

The day after the shooting, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told the media that the shooter called 911 to report that someone had pointed a gun at his vehicle and that he fired at the person pointing the gun. Manley said the suspect was detained, questioned and later released "pending further investigation."

A second person, who is believed to have been standing in the crowd, is believed to have opened fire on the car as it drove away. That person was also released.