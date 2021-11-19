Austin gets maximum score in HRC Foundation report for LGBTQ+ inclusivity and equality

The city has now earned a 100-point score for nine years in a row.

AUSTIN, Texas — A national assessment of LGBTQ+ equality based on municipal policies, laws and services has given the city of Austin a perfect score.

The 100-point rating was handed down by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in partnership with the Equality Federation.

The report rates cities on items such as non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality, with a view to establishing how inclusive cities are for the LGBTQ+ people in the city.

This year marks the ninth year in a row Austin has earned a perfect score.

"We are proud Austin has been recognized again as one of the most inclusive cities in the country for LGBTQ+ communities," said Carol Johnson, civil rights officer for the City of Austin. "The work continues to ensure we address disparities and improve the quality of life of all our LGBTQIA+ residents."

This year, the national city score average increased to an all-time high of 67 points, up three points from last year. Additionally, every region of the country saw a higher average score than last year.

"Local leaders have continued to move the needle of progress forward, and by doing so, they have spurred economic growth by signaling to residents, visitors and employers that their city is open to everyone," said JoDee Winterhof, the Human Rights Campaign's senior vice president of policy and political affairs.

To view the full report, click here.