The victim was identified as Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin community, as well as a group of medical staffers, are mourning following a hostage situation that turned deadly.

"Dr. Dodson was a hero. What she did within those walls is no surprise to me, just putting other people before herself. I think, as a physician, you're ready to sacrifice your life, your time, and your talents for people, and that's exactly what she did. She's a true hero," said Brandi Loomis, colleague and friend of Dr. Dodson. "Dr. Dodson was the best of the best. She was warm and kind and funny."

"It hit very personal because it was someone we knew. Someone we trusted," said Toby Atkins, a parent of Dr. Dodson's patient.

On Jan. 26, a doctor identified as Dr. Bharat Narumanchi walked into Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson's office, Children's Medical Group, and held five people, including Dodson, hostage. Everyone except Dodson was able to escape or were let go, and Narumanchi later killed her before killing himself.

Now, people are leaving messages of support and are praying outside of her pediatric office. Shortly after police announced that Dodson was the pediatrician who was found with gunshot wounds, KVUE's Mari Salazar spotted a group of people in scrubs gathered in a circle outside her office, praying.

People have also left flowers outside the door and entrance to the pediatric office. Salazar spotted words spelled in chalk outside the door which read, "We love you."

"Knowing what a devastating loss that is for the community, her family, the SWAT team, everyone involved. Our hearts are just in a place where we can't even describe how sad we are," said Katie Sanford, colleague and friend of Dr. Dodson.

PHOTOS: Community mourns doctor killed in hostage situation 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Late Wednesday afternoon, mourners wrapped colorful ribbons around the trees outside the building in honor of Dr. Dodson.

The trees outside of the Children’s Medical Group building in #Austin are being wrapped in colorful ribbons in honor of Dr. Dodson.



People have been coming by all day dropping off flowers. More tonight on @KVUE pic.twitter.com/AAY0fueaPn — Luis de Leon (@LuisdeLeon15) January 27, 2021

The Austin Police Department said at a briefing the following day that they do not know why Narumanchi took her hostage. However, police have learned that the suspect had terminal cancer and had inquired about a volunteer position at Dodson's office prior to the hostage situation. Police do not know of any other connection between Narumanchi and Dodson other than that volunteer inquiry.

The case is still under investigation, and if you have more information or video of the incident, you are asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

A GoFundMe campaign, which has been verified by the company, has been set up to benefit Children's Medical Group.