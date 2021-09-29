'Incendiary' explosive sparks fire at Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin

There is no word on a suspect at the moment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police and firefighters are investigating a fire at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Downtown Austin.

It's believed that the fire at 1311 E. Sixth St. was caused by some sort of an incendiary explosive device.

The Austin Police Department said the fire was reported just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Austin Fire said bystanders put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. The building had minor damage.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Katie Naranjo, the Travis County Democratic Party chair, responded to the fire hours later.

"We will not let targeted acts of hate deter our efforts to engage voters in their right to a representative democracy," Naranjo said. "We are thankful to our neighbor and first responders."

