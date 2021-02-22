Boil notice lifted for all Austin Water customers

It is now safe for 100% of Austin Water customers to consume water without boiling it first.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water customers have been under a boil water notice since Wednesday night, but on Monday, they received some good news – part of that notice was finally being lifted. And as of Tuesday, Feb. 23, the notice now is lifted for 100% of Austin Water customers.

On Feb. 22, customers in Austin Water's Central, South, North and Northwest A pressure zones were told they needed to continue boil water for drinking, cooking and making ice.

According to Austin Water, water quality testing submitted to the TCEQ has confirmed that tap water in all zones now meets all regulatory standards and is safe for human consumption.

Austin Water has lifted the boil water notice for all customers. Customers no longer need to boil water used for drinking, cooking and, making ice. #AustinWater #ThankYouAustin pic.twitter.com/B6VB2FufNp — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 23, 2021

The TCEQ ordered Austin Water to issue a boil water notice on Feb. 17 due to conditions that occurred in the public water system after a power outage at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant.

Since then, Austin Water said it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore water quality for human consumption and has provided the TCEQ with test results that indicate the water in all of its pressure zones no longer require boiling prior to use, as of Feb. 23.

Austin Water wholesale customers were conducting additional regulatory work along with the TCEQ before lifting the boil water notices for their customers. This list included Creedmoor Maha WSC, Nighthawk WSC, Travis County WCID #10, Windemere, Morningside, Rivercrest, San Leanna, Marsha WSC, Wells Branch MUD, Northtown MUD, Manor, Rollingwood and Sunset Valley.

Boil water notice lifted. Campus water is safe for drinking, cooking and making ice. More: https://t.co/Ag3tWFdeKb — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) February 22, 2021

Later Monday evening, the University of Texas said its boil water notice for the campus area was also lifted.

