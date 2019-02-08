Attorneys of Tony Timpa's family are having a news conference Friday morning after the release of police body camera footage showing a controversial in-custody death.

The video released this week shows the in-custody death of Tony Timpa in August of 2016. Timpa called the police for help. He said he was schizophrenic, was off his medication and had taken cocaine.

“The footage graphically depicts the needless death of an unarmed young man,” said attorney Geoff Henley, who's representing the family, in a news release. “What is worse, some of the officers seemed more interested in sophomoric gallows humor than ensuring that they were keeping Tony alive.”

Police said his erratic behavior continued and he was "combative and aggressive," during his arrest. Police said Timpa was subjected to "physical restraint" and was later pronounced dead at Parkland.

A lawsuit filed by his family accuses the officers of applying excessive pressure to the man's head and torso.

Three officers were indicted on misdemeanor deadly conduct charges, but those charges were dismissed by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

The release of the video was primarily sparked by the charges being dropped. Creuzot said three medical examiners declined to testify in the case.

