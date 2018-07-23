Two heroes were honored in Dallas for running toward the danger in recent mass shootings. In a fight or flight situation, it’s easy to run away, but the men saved many lives instead.

Both James Shaw Jr. and Dustin Jones are AT&T employees in different parts of the country. Today, they met at the AT&T headquarters as they received the company’s highest honor, The Vail Gold Award.

Shaw is a wire technician. He was at the Waffle House in Tennessee three months ago where four people were killed. Shaw’s arm was grazed by a bullet. That night, he disarmed the gunman.

“Violence is never the way to go,” said Shaw, “There are four people that don’t get their lives back and I don’t want their story to die. And their legacy should continue.”

Sitting next to Shaw at the ceremony was Dustin Jones. He’s a DirecTV supervisor for AT&T. In October 2017, Jones was at a concert in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay. 58 people were killed by gunfire that evening. Hundreds more were injured. This tragedy marks the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

Jones ran toward the gunfire and led 80 to 100 victims to safety. “Absolutely. Instinct kicked in to survive. And once it got past me, it turned back to helping friends and family,” said Jones.

The Vail Award is rare and prestigious, according to AT&T. It is given to employees who show the highest degree of judgement, initiative, resourcefulness and courage.

