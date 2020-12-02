DALLAS — Atmos Energy is seeking approval of a 9.4 percent hike in gas rates for Dallas customers, saying it cannot recover the cost of upgrading miles of pipe throughout the city without a rate increase.

The gas provider says it spent more than $200 million in 2019 replacing pipes and modernizing its system. This was after a series of home explosions in west Dallas in 2018, including one that killed 12-year-old Linda “Michelita” Rogers.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate that explosion and has said multiple times its report should be completed “soon.”

Atmos says a 9.4 percent rate hike would mean residential customers would experience a $5.48 increase per month while commercial customers’ bills would go up by $17.31 per month.

The Dallas City Council is expected to discuss the requested rate hike in May, but the city is not the governing body on gas rates.

Atmos is required to file a rate hike request with a city, but the final approval must be from the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Even if the city says no to the hike, railroad commissioners could approve it, or approve a smaller increase.

