Atmos has 'completed replacement' of aging cast-iron gas pipelines statewide following 2018 explosion

DALLAS — Nearly four years have passed since a gas-line explosion in North Dallas rocked a neighborhood. It has also been that long since Michellita Rogers, 12, died.

The 12-year-old's passing cast doubt on Atmos and aging pipelines through out North Texas.

After a long time waiting and days before Christmas, the Rogers family and Texas state Rep. Rafael Anchia have been informed of a major development: Atmos has removed its cast iron pipes.

"There is some justice for Michellita's family. The Rogers family is certainly pleased with the progress. They know they can't bring their beloved daughter back," said Anchia.

Anchia tells WFAA his office received a letter from Atmos informing them it has removed and replaced the cast-iron pipes. Atmos tells WFAA it has replaced more than 800 miles of pipes since 2013.

Anchia authored House Bill 866 which mandated companies, not just Atmos, to remove and replace the aging infrastructure. The Rogers family traveled to Austin to testify in the Texas legislature.

"The suggestion was made that we need to get the riskiest pipe out of the ground and that's what gave rise to the bill," said Anchia.

The bill reads companies have to comply by Dec. 31, 2021, and also that the Texas Railroad Commission could administer penalties to companies that do not comply.

A statement from Atmos and the letter provided to Anchia's office reads, "We can confirm that as of Oct. 29, 2021, Atmos Energy has completed that replacement work."

Anchia says cast-iron is just one risky product in the pipeline - there are more.

"Our vision is to be the safest provider of natural gas services. Over the last 10 years in Texas, Atmos Energy has invested over $9 billion in modernizing our natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system. Over the next five years, we anticipate total spending of approximately $10 billion in Texas to continue to enhance the safety and reliability of our system," read a statement from Atmos.

Aside from a newly built home where the Rogers used to live, not much has seemingly changed in the neighborhood. Much of the changes have come underground to fix an aging infrastructure.