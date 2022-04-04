Athlete dies after participating in IRONMAN 70.3 Texas triathlon in Galveston

Officials said the athlete needed medical attention from swim safety personnel. They were later taken to the hospital where they died.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALVESTON, Texas — An athlete died this weekend after participating in the 2022 IRONMAN Texas triathlon in Galveston, according to the event's Facebook page.

Organizers said that during the swim portion of the triathlon, the athlete needed medical attention from swim safety personnel. The athlete was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."

The 2022 IRONMAN Texas competition took place on Sunday, April 3.

Athletes started with a 1.2-mile, one-loop saltwater swim and then participated in a 56-mile one-loop bike course along the Texas Gulf Coast before finishing with a 13.1-mile four-loop run through Moody Gardens and along Offats Bayou.