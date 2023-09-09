At least 24 vehicles involved in collision on I-30 in Dallas, officials say

Five people involved in the multi-vehicle collision were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.

DALLAS — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Ferguson Road were closed following a multi-car collision that left vehicles scattered across two separate, nearby stretches of highway on Saturday morning.

The multi-vehicle collision involved at least 24 combined vehicles, officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office (DSCO) said.

Five people involved in the collisions were transported to local hospitals for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Shortly after noon, all lanes were reopened to traffic.

Investigators are still working to determine the full cause of the incident, the DCSO said in a media release. But one already confirmed cause, the DCSO said, was slick roadways following overnight and early morning rains.