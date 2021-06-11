The event turned deadly when mass chaos broke out during the Travis Scott concert.

HOUSTON — Houston officials will provide an update today on the tragedy from last night at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park that left at least eight people dead.

The event turned deadly when chaos broke out during the Travis Scott concert, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

There is a joint press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Wyndham Houston Hotel located at 8686 Kirby Drive near NRG Park.

The hotel also serves as the site for re-unification center for those looking for their family members from Friday night’s event. Families may call 3-1-1 / 713-837-0311 if they can not make contact with a loved one from the concert.

What we know right now

According to the Houston Fire Department:

50,000 people were in attendance of the concert

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries

HFD responded to a mass casualty event initiated at about 9:30 p.m.

17 people were transported to area hospitals with CPR in progress on 11 of the patients

There are eight confirmed fatalities with the causes of death unknown pending the Medical Examiner’s report

Approximately 300 people were also treated for minor injuries and received EMS care at the field hospital from the start of the festival

Today’s festivities have been cancelled

One of the victims has been identified as a ninth-grade from Memorial High School, according Spring Branch ISD

What happened at Astroworld Festival

HFD Chief Sam Pena said it started when the crowd began to rush toward the stage around 9:15 p.m. and people started passing out because they couldn't breathe. Others in the crowd panicked as they tried to help those who were unconscious.

Around 9:35 p.m., Pena said a mass casualty incident was declared because there were so many victims and emergency crews were overwhelmed. More than 55 HFD units responded.

Pena said hundreds of people were treated at a field hospital set up at the scene.

Some of the victims transported were as young as 10 years old, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

In an interview with CNN Saturday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he believes the eight people who died were between the age of 16 to 23.

HPD had hundreds of police officers at the concert and they responded as quickly as they could, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. The chief said it's too early to place blame as they investigate what went wrong.

"So my job as a chief of police, is to make sure that we find out what happened we will treat it as an investigation," he said.

Earlier Friday afternoon, crowds rushed the VIP gate, knocked over the fence and trampled over people who fell. There were no serious injuries reported after the incident.

Identifying the victims

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said they are working to identify the victims who died and families are asked to go to the Wyndham Hotel at 8686 Kirby if their loved ones are missing. HPD and HFD personnel and counselors are there to assist them. The Houston Office of Emergency Management also posted phone numbers for those who haven't heard from a loved one who was at the festival. Please call 311 or 713-837-0311.

"We got to grieve for these families right now," the police chief said said. "Everybody in our city, pray for these families and we got to get through it."

Travis Scott releases statement: ‘Absolutely devastated’

"I am absolutely devastated by what took pace last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thanks you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support.

Love you all"

Astroworld Festival organizers release statement

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones.

"We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday."

"As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this. Please reach out to @HoustonPolice.