Police: Owner of Aston Martin likely followed home before carjacking

WESTPORT, Conn. — An Aston Martin convertible was stolen Sunday after its owner returned home and was jumped by two suspects, Westport police said. It believes the owner was targeted.

Police were called to Bayberry Lane after a report of a burglary and carjacking. They said the owner had just returned home around 3:50 p.m. when two suspects entered the garage and assaulted them while still seated in the driver’s seat.

The victim was forcibly removed from the vehicle, and the blue 2021 Aston Martin DBS Super Legerra was stolen. The victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Surveillance video from inside the garage shows the owner sitting inside the open garage when two suspects – both dressed in black clothes and with their faces covered – entered. They demanded the owner get out of the vehicle.

When the owner denied the request, the suspects pulled them out. While attempting to prevent the suspects from leaving, a scuffle broke out and the owner was assaulted.

The suspects fled in a dark blue BMW, which was later reported stolen in Norwalk. Both vehicles were last seen traveling north on Route 8.

It is believed the Aston Martin’s owner was targeted and followed home before the carjacking. Neither vehicle has been recovered and no arrests have been made, police said Monday.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact it at (203)341-6080.

